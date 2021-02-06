Just when the Gophers women's hockey team looked like it would snap a four-game losing streak to Wisconsin, the Badgers snatched yet another victory away.

With 25.5 seconds left in the third period, Wisconsin's Britta Curl scored to send the game to overtime. Then, Daryl Watts finished the game as she scored the overtime winner to give No. 1 Wisconsin a 4-3 victory Friday at Ridder Arena.

The Big Ten rivals will face off once again at 4 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena for the second and final game of the weekend series.

Unlike the previous two Wisconsin wins this season, the Gophers made this one much more competitive. And that was because of a fast start. Wisconsin had outscored Minnesota by a combined score of 4-1 in the first period during the two January games.

Sophomore defenseman Madeline Wethington made sure that didn't happen again Friday.

She certainly looked determined to change that. Streaking down the ice with the puck about halfway into the opening frame, Wethington only slowed when Badgers defenseman Chayla Edwards poked the puck away. Still, that didn't stop Wethington, who managed to collect the puck and fire off the first goal of the game.

The goal gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with 11:06 left in the first period. And strong defensive play kept it that way heading into intermission. The Gophers initially stifled Watts, who came into the game leading the country in goals per game. Not only did she not score in the first period, but Watts also did not register a shot.

The Badgers had their best opportunity to score when Minnesota defenseman Josey Dunne went to the box for tripping with 2:48 left in the period. But even then, Wisconsin's potent offense couldn't find the net. And that's a Badgers team that averages 3.90 goals per game, second best in the country.

Intermission didn't slow the Gophers either. Minnesota continued to play fast, and the Badgers struggled in transition. About five minutes into the second period, Gophers forward Abbey Murphy rocketed into the Wisconsin zone and put a puck on net that teammate Grace Zumwinkle buried with ease.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead on Zumwinkle's 10th goal of the season.

Then, Wisconsin started to pester Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench more frequently. She held strong for most of the second frame when the Badgers ramped up. Her poise and skill were at their best when she stopped a prime Wisconsin two-on-one late in the period as Watts tried to set up Grace Shirley.

But Watts could be contained for only so long.

About two minutes after that impressive stop, Watts fired a shot from the right circle that displayed both skill and frustration. Her first shot of the game brought Wisconsin within 2-1 with 3:08 left in the second period.

Wisconsin's efforts to build on that momentum in the next period halted when the Badgers put Minnesota on the power play. Hengler made the most of the opportunity, scoring with :43 seconds left on the power play.

The Badgers didn't take long to respond. Wisconsin forward Caitlin Schneider buried a centering pass to make it a 3-2 game with 11:10 left in regulation.

Then, before Minnesota could escape with victory, Wisconsin's Britta Curl tapped in a goal with 25.5 seconds left after the Badgers pulled their goalie. Curl's goal, assisted by Watts, sent the game to overtime.