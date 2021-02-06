WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. – After not dropping a set in its first four matches, the No. 6 Gophers volleyball team had to rally to defeat No. 13 Purdue 20-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 15-7 on Friday night.

Stephanie Samedy had 28 kills and 27 digs — both career highs — to lead Minnesota. The 6-2 senior outside hitter is the Gophers' first 20-20 player in those two statistical categories since Katherine Harms on Dec. 3, 2011.

Adanna Rollins had 17 kills and 26 digs. Freshman Taylor Landfair added 14 kills, her career high, and Regan Pittman had six kills, seven blocks and hit .462. Freshman setter Melani Shaffmaster had 60 assists and an ace to win set four.

"Purdue is a tough team, they are well coached and well prepared," Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "It was also the first time we'd seen this lineup with Grace Cleveland, and she's a big part of what they do [17 kills, second on team]. On our side of the net, it also wasn't going so smoothly, especially in serve receive, which has been a pretty steady part of our game.

"Coming back and winning a tough fourth set and being in control in the fifth are really important lessons, especially on the road. I'm really proud of the way we were able to regroup, refocus and play some good volleyball down the stretch."

This was the Gophers' fourth victory in a row over the Boilermakers and improved McCutcheon's record as coach against them to 12-2. His teams also have had great success in five-set matches, winning 10 of 12 the past three seasons.

The Gophers outhit Purdue .286 to .208, and had more kills (73-65) and digs (107-97).