'Finch'

Tom Hanks may get star billing, but this film is really about Jeff, the robot his character creates to tend to his dog during the apocalypse. Jeff may be nuts and bolts, but he's a touching Pinocchio, thanks in no small part to the tender vocals provided by Caleb Landry Jones. This won't rank among Hanks' finest films, but watching his companion learn about compassion may trigger human tears. It's a smart toy story. Apple TV Plus

'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show'

Jack McBrayer, best known for playing TV's most patient page in "30 Rock," borrows the sweetness, if not the sweater, from Mister Rogers in this new children's series that he co-created. Eden Prairie native Adam Christopher Scott, 7, is among the neighborhood kids charmed by McBrayer's cafe employee. who spends his lengthy coffee breaks teaching others to appreciate pets, make books and tap into one's imagination. Grammy-winning group OK Go contributed the catchy theme song as well as other ditties. Apple TV Plus

'Tampa Baes'

"Real Housewives" meets the "The L Word" in this reality series about lesbian friends in Florida with an endless appetite for partying. As is in the case with many shows in the genre, producers appear to have gone out of their way to follow borderline alcoholics. In just the first three episodes, one character gets arrested on charges of drunken driving while another has a temper tantrum after six-too-many shots. It's hard to believe this show wasn't sponsored by Bacardi. Amazon Prime

'Big Mouth'

This animated series continues to take a hilarious look at the horrors of schoolkids going through puberty. It deserves extra credit for never leaving the girls out. In this new batch of episodes, Jessi (Jessi Klein) struggles with a girl crush on her new bestie (Ali Wong) while Missy (Ayo Edebiri) allows her rage monster to take over. These characters are just as screwed up as the boys — and that's a compliment. Netflix

'Dear Rider'

Snowboarding may be as foreign to you as sumo wrestling, but you will be tempted to hit the slopes after watching this documentary on Jake Burton Carpenter, one of the sport's pioneers. The action footage is captivating, but Fernando Villena's film ends up being more about fortitude than the thrill of flying across the snow, especially after Carpenter is diagnosed with cancer. 8 p.m. Monday, HBO

