Tolkkinen: Greater Minnesota really is mostly rocks and cows

Still, raising beef cattle or dairy cattle is a point of pride for many of this state’s farmers. You may have seen the sleek, well-tended heifers and steers at the Minnesota State Fair. Now, those animals look their absolute best when they visit the Twin Cities because it’s show time; back on the farm, they tend to put on their sweats and leave off the deodorant. That’s not to say that farmers don’t care about their animals. Many work hard to provide fresh pasture and shade and to keep their animals healthy. And just like mining, bovines have put a roof over the heads of generations of Minnesota families.