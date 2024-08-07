When Walz first ran for office, rural Minnesotans appreciated a candidate who hunted, who owned guns, who had been a teacher and part of the National Guard. He seemed a centrist who understood rural Minnesota. But once he became governor, according to some at Farmfest, it felt like he was listening more to his party than he was to his constituents. And that perception shows in the voter maps. He took a drubbing in rural Minnesota in both the 2018 and 2022 elections, but his showing worsened significantly in 2022.