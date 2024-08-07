MORGAN, MINN. – After Vice President Kamala Harris announced Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, the political world speculated that his rural background could help her win over rural America.
But election maps and attendees at Farmfest in southwest Minnesota hint at a different outcome.
Hours after the announcement, the reaction among attendees at the annual gathering was less than thrilled.
Retired farm worker Arnold Gerdes of Luverne called the announcement a “joke.”
“We don’t need anybody like him in there,” he said.
Farmfest takes place in Trump country. Trump signs, hats and stickers bobbed around the fairgrounds. People here haven’t forgotten Walz’s 2017 comment about rural districts that contain more “rocks and cows” than voters, a comment he says was taken out of context but that has come to reflect a belief among many rural voters that they don’t matter.