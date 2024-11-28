Neighbors caring for neighbors. I’m not saying city people don’t care about their neighbors, but it feels like in rural areas, we need each other more. Ambulances, fire trucks and tow trucks take a long time to reach us. And because we’re more spread out, odds are we have some connection to people who make the news for tragic reasons, so someone will host a fundraising dinner or benefit auction for them, and the community shows up. When you slide into a ditch, a nearby farmer will fire up the tractor to pull you out. When someone’s cattle get loose, you can bet that neighbors on four-wheelers will help round them up.