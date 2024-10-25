Deep within each of us is where much of the vitriol comes from. Elections produce winners and losers. Do you have to pay more taxes? Do you have to add pollution controls to your manufacturing plant? Do you lose your choice over whether to terminate a pregnancy? Or do you long that every human could see the value of the unborn life taking shape each day? Do unauthorized immigrants get carted out of the country, leaving dairy farmers struggling to milk their cows? Will you be made to feel like a criminal for arguing that police are good? Will both sides accept the results of the election, or will we all lose as our time-honored system of free and fair elections erodes further?