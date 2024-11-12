Sharp differences exist in the world. They exist in our country. This election awakened fears of same-sex couples that their marriages might be nullified, that their parenthood might be questioned. Parents of transgender children, too, are alarmed, wondering if their children’s process of transitioning might be halted by an unfriendly administration. And for every woman who has ever longed to see a woman in the White House, it was especially bitter to see Americans choose a man who had been convicted of sexually abusing a woman. And when you hear people mocking women for their worthy and noble aspirations, it’s hard not to resent the voters who made that happen.