Send us your Minnesota deer hunting photos

The Minnesota Star Tribune will publish images online during the state’s firearm season. Here is how to participate.

By Star Tribune staff

November 8, 2024 at 12:00PM
Minnesota's deer herd overall benefited from 2023 unusually mild winter. (BRIAN PETERSON)

Hunters will scatter to the woods and fields for Minnesota’s firearm deer hunting opener beginning Nov. 9. By the time the long-honored tradition wraps up in mid-December, more than 400,000 people are expected to participate.

We want to hear about your hunting successes and share snapshots from the harvest on Minnesota Star Tribune online platforms and, possibly, in print. Here is how to contribute:

Send your name, city or town, age, a high-resolution image and details of your hunt in an email to outdoors@startribune.com. Please include relevant contact information in case we need to reach you with questions.

In case you missed it, here was the Star Tribune’s preview of this year’s hunting season.

Have a safe hunt.

1956: Celette Couette and her husband, Russ, with the two bucks she shot the first time she went deer hunting. The deer was a 10-pointer she took with a slug fired from a .20-gauge shotgun. Field-dressed, the deer weighed about 260 pounds. (Star Tribune file photo)
Star Tribune staff

