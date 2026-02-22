American Birkebeiner ends with uncommonly close, crowded finishes

The week started with uncertainty for the organizers of the American Birkebeiner. Warm and rainy weather forced some of its earlier events to be postponed and moved.
Then, just in the nick of time, came a return of freezing temperatures and significant snow cover. The effect was an optimal base that, with some grooming, created a lightning-fast skate deck for the 12,000 participants in North America’s largest cross-country ski race.
An estimated 30,000 spectators showed up in Hayward, Wis., for the 52nd running of the event. Those who gathered downtown Saturday, Feb. 21, near the finish line on snow-covered Main Street, were treated to close and crowded finishes for the elite men’s and women’s 50-kilometer freestyle races.
“We’ve had some close finishes in the past, but to have as big and as tight of a group for both the men’s and the women’s races was really something special,” said Shawn Connelly, marketing director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.
“Watching the top finishers in a tight pack cruising down Main Street definitely turned the crowd energy up to eleven this year.”
First came the top eight women, all finishing within a minute of each other.
Alayna Sonnesyn of Plymouth, Minn., crossed the line first in 2:08:09.61, followed by Anna-Maria Dietze of Germany just 0.3 seconds later. Emma Reeder of Bozeman, Mont., finished third 2.9 seconds behind Sonnesyn.
This was Sonnesyn’s fifth Birkie win in eight years, tying her with Olympian and World Championship medalist Caitlin Gregg for most wins.