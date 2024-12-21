LaValleur finished medical school and then her residency. It was tough being away from her family. She had asked them to come with her to the Twin Cities, but they wanted to stay at home in Osakis, two hours away. On weekends, she stayed with them, driving to the Twin Cities early Monday mornings and driving home on Fridays. She hired an Osakis woman to be at their home in the afternoon so that the boys would never come home from school to an empty house before her husband got home from work. That expense, too, was covered by the radiologists.