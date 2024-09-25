To save Minnesota’s crumbling child care system, we must think big

What we found is that it would take an influx of about $2.5 billion per year to build the system we hear Minnesotans asking for. One that ensures that parents are able to afford high-quality programs, that providers have resources to offer such programs and that child care educators are paid a fair wage. Beyond giving Minnesota a more stable system, this investment would give us a much better one with programs that are more effectively preparing our youngest children for school, the workforce and life.