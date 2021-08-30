Nostalgia for the '90s just won't quit. We've seen recent reboots of "Saved by the Bell," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Friends: The Reunion." Also in the works are new versions of "Rugrats," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Beavis and Butt-Head."

Broadway transformed Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill," one of the biggest albums of the '90s, into a full-on musical. Pitchfork followers are making a big to-do over the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam's monumental debut, "Ten." A week ago, enduring '90s-launched rockers Green Day and Weezer drew 44,000 fans to Target Field.

So it's no surprise that the Minnesota State Fair brought a '90s-centric lineup of TLC, Shaggy and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to the grandstand on Sunday and drew 8,766 people.

The woman two seats over wore a "Friends" T-shirt. The woman behind me sang along to every single TLC song. That was helpful because TLC's performance was a little underwhelming. Low budget (no live musicians, just recorded music including backup singers), low frills (six backup dancers, videos of boomboxes, lyrics, etc.), low wattage (this under-rehearsed show felt like it should have been on the fair's Bandshell).

Although TLC's set was a crowd-pleasing celebration of the '90s, should we have expected more from the biggest pop trio of that decade? T-Boz, Left Eye and Chilli scored four No. 1 pop singles, nine Top 10 R&B entries and four Grammys. Left Eye, aka Lisa Lopes, died in a car crash in 2002 while working on her second solo album but her partners have carried on.

T-Boz, 51, provided the low-buzz vocals Sunday, kicking off the 65-minute set with the hit "Creep," and Chilli, 50, showed plenty of dance moves and delivered "Diggin on You" with a jazzy soulfulness. Chilli gave an empowering speech before "No Scrubs," her warning about chasing after worthless dudes.

Then the TLC Dancers showed their moves Atlanta style to an instrumental before Chilli and T-Boz dedicated "Waterfalls" to Left-Eye, providing smart advice about avoiding temptation, with Left-Eye's rap broadcast in mid-song. It was a fitting finale but this performance didn't live up to TLC's mantra of crazy, sexy, cool.

However, that might have been an apt description for Shaggy on Sunday. It would be difficult to recall an opening act who was as unstoppably fun as he was. The Jamaican native was an irresistibly infectious entertainer with a magnetic smile, resourceful wit and well-paced energy. In his 80 minutes onstage, he saluted reggae progenitors Beres Hammond, Harry Belafonte and Eddy Grant, threw down some dancehall party tunes and toured through his hits, including "Boombastic" with its lilting groove and "It Wasn't Me" with its aggressive yet playful vibe.

Along the way, Shaggy explained how to dance Jamaican style and how to fess up when caught cheating. His songs may have been mostly oldies but, to paraphrase his breakthrough hit, this boombastic, fantastic showman felt as fresh and current as a "Free Britney" rally.

Twitter: @JonBream • 612-673-1719