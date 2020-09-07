Many of these items are sold in a variety of supermarkets; check the products’ websites to see all locations.

Izzy’s Ice Cream

Missing the cart outside the Hamline Church Dining Hall? Find classic Izzy’s flavors in many grocery stores.

izzysicecream.com

JonnyPops

The fruit-and-cream pops sold from a cart in the fair’s West End come in boxes of four in stores. Also, try nondairy red-white-and-blue rocket pops and oat milk pops.

jonnypops.com

Lefse

Re-create the variations sold at Lynn’s Potato Lefse, a delightful Food Building destination, by picking up the Scandinavian flatbread and dressing it up with butter, cinnamon-sugar, fruit preserves and other toppings.

lundsandbyerlys.com, ingebretsens.com

Minneapple Pie

The fair stand bottles its apple syrup, which can be used to top ice cream, French toast, oatmeal and, of course, pie. At Lunds & Byerlys, Coborn’s and on Amazon.

minneapplepie.com

Nordic Waffles

A bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich served on a signature waffle is frozen and sold at Lunds & Byerlys and, for a short time, at Cub. (Or get a fresh one from Nordic Waffles’ stand at Potluck in the Rosedale mall).

nordicwaffles.com

Sara’s Tipsy Pies

The booze-spiked pies with a stand in the Food Building also come in four flavors in many grocery stores’ frozen dessert aisle.

sarastipsypies.com

Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar

The fair’s top-grossing food purveyor packages frozen dough in five flavors, pre-portioned so you can plop them on a baking sheet and have warm cookies in minutes. In the frozen dessert aisle at many stores. Souvenir bucket is sadly not included.

sweetmarthas.com

T-Rex Cookie

Scaled for the excesses of the Minnesota State Fair — in other words, they’re gigantic, and then some — these plus-size cookies have more than scale going for them, they’re also delicious. And yes, there’s a five-pound ($50) option.

525 Diffley Road, Eagan, and 12401 Wayzata Blvd. (Ridgedale shopping center), Minnetonka, 612-345-5815

Thelma’s ice cream sandwiches

Cookies based on the recipe of a 108-year-old Iowa great-grandma, filled with ice cream, appear in freezer aisles across Minnesota.

thelmastreats.com

Thomasina’s Cashew Brittle

Picking up this better-than-peanut-brittle treat has been a reason to navigate the crowds inside the Merchandise Mart since 2009. Find it at several Twin Cities retailers, or order online.

thomasinascashewbrittle.com