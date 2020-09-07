Many of these items are sold in a variety of supermarkets; check the products’ websites to see all locations.
Izzy’s Ice Cream
Missing the cart outside the Hamline Church Dining Hall? Find classic Izzy’s flavors in many grocery stores.
izzysicecream.com
JonnyPops
The fruit-and-cream pops sold from a cart in the fair’s West End come in boxes of four in stores. Also, try nondairy red-white-and-blue rocket pops and oat milk pops.
jonnypops.com
Lefse
Re-create the variations sold at Lynn’s Potato Lefse, a delightful Food Building destination, by picking up the Scandinavian flatbread and dressing it up with butter, cinnamon-sugar, fruit preserves and other toppings.
lundsandbyerlys.com, ingebretsens.com
Minneapple Pie
The fair stand bottles its apple syrup, which can be used to top ice cream, French toast, oatmeal and, of course, pie. At Lunds & Byerlys, Coborn’s and on Amazon.
minneapplepie.com
Nordic Waffles
A bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich served on a signature waffle is frozen and sold at Lunds & Byerlys and, for a short time, at Cub. (Or get a fresh one from Nordic Waffles’ stand at Potluck in the Rosedale mall).
nordicwaffles.com
Sara’s Tipsy Pies
The booze-spiked pies with a stand in the Food Building also come in four flavors in many grocery stores’ frozen dessert aisle.
sarastipsypies.com
Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar
The fair’s top-grossing food purveyor packages frozen dough in five flavors, pre-portioned so you can plop them on a baking sheet and have warm cookies in minutes. In the frozen dessert aisle at many stores. Souvenir bucket is sadly not included.
sweetmarthas.com
T-Rex Cookie
Scaled for the excesses of the Minnesota State Fair — in other words, they’re gigantic, and then some — these plus-size cookies have more than scale going for them, they’re also delicious. And yes, there’s a five-pound ($50) option.
525 Diffley Road, Eagan, and 12401 Wayzata Blvd. (Ridgedale shopping center), Minnetonka, 612-345-5815
Thelma’s ice cream sandwiches
Cookies based on the recipe of a 108-year-old Iowa great-grandma, filled with ice cream, appear in freezer aisles across Minnesota.
thelmastreats.com
Thomasina’s Cashew Brittle
Picking up this better-than-peanut-brittle treat has been a reason to navigate the crowds inside the Merchandise Mart since 2009. Find it at several Twin Cities retailers, or order online.
thomasinascashewbrittle.com
Fact Frenzy trivia contest with Eric Roper and Nicole Norfleet
DIY State Fair with Jennifer Brooks
Beer Garden with Michael Agnew, Sharyn Jackson and Chris Riemenschneider
Fair Minute With James Lileks
Star Tribune Stage Interviews with Minnesota notables, from Gov. Tim Walz to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Mini-Grandstand Musicians from Lucinda Williams and Lyle Lovett, to the Jayhawks, Dan Wilson and Andre Cymone, perform daily, exclusive concerts on our virtual stage
A voice for the times, Lucinda Williams opens our Mini-Grandstand concert series
The Americana queen plays a special set drawing on her new album "Good Souls Better Angels," which echoes our troubled era.
Published August 27
Prince's old friend Andre Cymone speaks in music to a 'World on Fire'
Aside from its continuing racial problems, "Minneapolis is a beautiful city," says the North Side-bred funk-rocker.
August 28
What pandemic? Twin Cities hip-hop hero Nur-D is busier than ever
He can rock madly or be cuddly sweet, as his set for our Mini-Grandstand demonstrates.
August 29
A voice for healing, Jearlyn Steele is a State Fair veteran who can do it all
The "Prairie Home" favorite and WCCO talk-show host won the fair's talent contest 40 years ago with her family group the Steeles.
August 30
From ‘Colbert’ to Madison Square Garden, guitar star Cory Wong plays it big
But while fiery fretwork has raised his national profile, the hyperprolific Twin Cities musician has nurtured a quieter, acoustic side.
August 31
Minnesota rock heroes the Jayhawks play a fun all-covers set
After releasing their 11th album to widespread praise, the band kicked back in their studio for a set of other people's tunes.
September 1
He may be a hardcore Texan, but Lyle Lovett's got a soft spot for Minnesota
He's played here nearly every year for two-decades-plus. But this year, we get him virtually.
September 2
It's always a great Minnesota get-together with Siama's Afropop
The Congolese guitar player and his American partner make music for dancers and families alike.
September 2
Dan Wilson opens a new chapter with his 'Closing Time' bandmates Semisonic
His solo set for our Mini-Grandstand series precedes the band's first new record in nearly two decades.
September 3
A romance is renewed, as Minnesota gets to hear the Cactus Blossoms once again
Road hounds for nearly a decade, the harmonizing brothers have gone months without playing live.
September 3
Meet Lady Midnight, one of Minnesota's most captivating singers
A riveting presence, she just made City Pages' Best Of issue with her album "Death Before Mourning."
September 4
Not even the coronavirus could stop powerhouse pianist Nachito Herrera
The Cuban-born jazz great was on a heart-lung machine for days, but survived his 2½-week ordeal in intensive care.
September 5
Like a country road, Molly Maher's music takes the long way home
Nature is a theme for the Twin Cities singer, who looks for opportunities to "stop, slow down and reset."
September 6
‘Voice’ finalists Kat Perkins and Nicholas David team up for our Mini-Grandstand finale
Perkins and David met 15 years ago on the local bar-band circuit. But they’ve performed together only once before.
September 7
Daily Fair Food Guides With Rick Nelson, Sharyn Jackson and Michael Agnew
No Fair, no food? No way! We tracked down where to find the best deep-fried, on-a-stick, flavorful Fair food across the cities, from trucks and stands to grocery store aisles. Here’s how critic Rick Nelson will get a fill of his State Fair favorites this year
Some of the best food on the fairgrounds is available elsewhere, either in carbon copy form or as a close facsimile.
Published August 27
Twin Cities restaurants with fair food on the menu, part 1
These local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks with outposts at the fair are the places to get fair-style food this summer.
August 28
Twin Cities restaurants with fair food on the menu, part 2
These local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks with outposts at the fair are the places to get fair-style food this summer.
August 29
A taste of wacky Minnesota State Fair beer, elsewhere
State Fair beers are unlike any others. Find out for yourself, though not at the fairgrounds.
August 30
Where to get 10 classic Minnesota State Fair foods around the Twin Cities, part 1
If you’re missing your favorite fair foods, we’ve got a backup plan.
August 31
Where to get 10 classic Minnesota State Fair foods around the Twin Cities, part 2
If you’re missing your favorite fair foods, we’ve got a backup plan.
September 1
Find these 10 fair foods from vendors around the Twin Cities
Get your corn dogs and cheese curds in a parking lot.
September 2
Our Minnesota State Fair food wishlist for 2021
These foods would fit right in at the Minnesota State Fair.
September 3
Where to get corn dogs — and Pronto Pups — in the Twin Cities
Groceries and other stores are helping you bring a taste of the Fair home.
September 4
30 places to get malts, frozen pops and ice cream sundaes
Even without the Dairy Building, there's no shortage of cool treats for these dog days of summer.
September 5
10 chocolate chip cookies in the Twin Cities that’ll satisfy your State Fair cookie craving
Missing Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, the state fair’s top-grossing food vendor? Here are 10 Twin Cities chocolate chip cookies that just might satisfy your fairgrounds cookie craving.
September 6
10 State Fair foods you can get at the grocery store
Sweet Martha’s cookies, Nordic Waffles, and more.
September 7