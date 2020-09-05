2 Scoops Eatery
Cups, cones and pie à la mode.
921 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-645-0227.
Adele’s Frozen Custard
Drive-up soft-serve custard.
800 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior, 952-470-0035.
Bebe Zito Ice Cream
Inventive flavors, such as gochujang brownie and tres leches with strawberry churros.
704 W. 22nd St., Mpls.
Big Dipper Creamery
Waffle cones with housemade scoops.
1250 126th Av. NE., Blaine, 763-276-9972; 115 Village Center Drive, North Oaks, 651-340-6169.
Bridgeman’s Ice Cream Parlor
The eight-scoop La La Palooza sundae.
2110 Eagle Creek Lane, Suite 200, Woodbury, 651-315-8985.
Cold Front
Floats made with Lift Bridge root beer or strawberry-balsamic soda, or a Bootstrap espresso milkshake.
490 S. Hamline Av., St. Paul, 651-330-7632.
Conny’s Creamy Cone
Dipped soft-serve on a cake cone.
1197 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 651-488-4150.
Cookies & Custard at Craft & Crew Restaurants
Malts, shakes and cookies from Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins.
The Block Food + Drink, 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park; Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, 3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.; Pub 819, 819 Mainstreet, Hopkins; Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Av. NE., Mpls.
Cossetta Ailmentari
Italian gelateria.
211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 621-222-3476.
Crepe & Spoon
Vegan ice cream, served in scoops and with ice cream sandwiches using cookies from
Positively 3rd Street Bakery in Duluth.
339 22nd Av. NE., Mpls., 763-205-0978.
Dancing Bear Chocolate
Four to five flavors of gelato, sold in 8- and 16-oz. containers and well-made gelato sandwiches.
4367 Thomas Av. N., Mpls., 612-254-4354.
Dar’s Double Scoop
Build-your-own banana split.
1048 Rice St., St. Paul, 651-489-2422.
Dari-ette Drive In
The famous fresh banana malt.
1440 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-776-3470.
Fletcher’s Ice Cream
Ice cream and waffles.
1509 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.
Grand Ole Creamery
Flavors from the fair’s Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop.
750 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-293-1655; 4737 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., 612-722-2261; Potluck Food Hall, 1595 W. Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-340-3978.
Grandpa’s Ice Cream
A wide range of flavors, from standards to novelties along the lines of black licorice and maple bacon.
1258 Moore Lake Drive E., Fridley, 763-572-2078.
Honey & Mackie’s
Anything with cookie dough. And fries.
16725 County Road 24, Plymouth, 763-225-6682.
La La Homemade Ice Cream
Surprising scoops, like sweet basil vanilla.
3146 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-5252.
La Michoacana Purepecha
Dozens of flavors of paletas (Mexican-style frozen pops).
701 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3039, Also at 809 E. 7th St., St. Paul, and Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls.
Milkjam Creamery
Fun flavors, such as Cereal Killers and Thai Tea.
2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-424-4668.
Minnetonka Drive In
Malts and shakes, served by carhop.
4658 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-471-9383.
Minnehaha Scoop
Italian water ices, novelties and, of course, scoops.
3352 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.
Patisserie 46
S’mores ice cream bars on a stick, grilled corn and avocado ice creams, through Sept. 6.
4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257; Rose Street Patisserie, 171 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 763-913-2980.
Pumphouse Creamery
Pints from a walk-up door, plus “doggy” ice cream cups.
4754 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-825-2021.
St. Pops
Nondairy treats on a stick.
Various farmers markets.
Sebastian Joe’s
Joe’s Brrr Bar, a spin on the DQ Dilly Bar.
4321 Upton Av. S., Mpls., 612-926-7916; 1007 W. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-870-0065.
Seward Soft Serve
Vegan or dairy twist.
2211 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-356-2195.
Sweet Science Ice Cream
Chocolate-dipped ice cream bars, ice cream tacos and sorbet “freezie” pops.
Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Treats
Milkshakes made with cereal-infused soft-serve.
770 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-478-4385.
Wonders Ice Cream
Rolled ice cream, in a cup with colorful toppings.
298 W. University Av., St. Paul, 651-493-2254.
Contests
Fact Frenzy trivia contest with Eric Roper and Nicole Norfleet
Experiences
DIY State Fair with Jennifer Brooks
Beer Garden with Michael Agnew, Sharyn Jackson and Chris Riemenschneider
Fair Minute With James Lileks
Star Tribune Stage Interviews with Minnesota notables, from Gov. Tim Walz to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Mini-Grandstand Musicians from Lucinda Williams and Lyle Lovett, to the Jayhawks, Dan Wilson and Andre Cymone, perform daily, exclusive concerts on our virtual stage
A voice for the times, Lucinda Williams opens our Mini-Grandstand concert series
The Americana queen plays a special set drawing on her new album "Good Souls Better Angels," which echoes our troubled era.
Published August 27
Prince's old friend Andre Cymone speaks in music to a 'World on Fire'
Aside from its continuing racial problems, "Minneapolis is a beautiful city," says the North Side-bred funk-rocker.
August 28
What pandemic? Twin Cities hip-hop hero Nur-D is busier than ever
He can rock madly or be cuddly sweet, as his set for our Mini-Grandstand demonstrates.
August 29
A voice for healing, Jearlyn Steele is a State Fair veteran who can do it all
The "Prairie Home" favorite and WCCO talk-show host won the fair's talent contest 40 years ago with her family group the Steeles.
August 30
From ‘Colbert’ to Madison Square Garden, guitar star Cory Wong plays it big
But while fiery fretwork has raised his national profile, the hyperprolific Twin Cities musician has nurtured a quieter, acoustic side.
August 31
Minnesota rock heroes the Jayhawks play a fun all-covers set
After releasing their 11th album to widespread praise, the band kicked back in their studio for a set of other people's tunes.
September 1
He may be a hardcore Texan, but Lyle Lovett's got a soft spot for Minnesota
He's played here nearly every year for two-decades-plus. But this year, we get him virtually.
September 2
It's always a great Minnesota get-together with Siama's Afropop
The Congolese guitar player and his American partner make music for dancers and families alike.
September 2
Dan Wilson opens a new chapter with his 'Closing Time' bandmates Semisonic
His solo set for our Mini-Grandstand series precedes the band's first new record in nearly two decades.
September 3
A romance is renewed, as Minnesota gets to hear the Cactus Blossoms once again
Road hounds for nearly a decade, the harmonizing brothers have gone months without playing live.
September 3
Meet Lady Midnight, one of Minnesota's most captivating singers
A riveting presence, she just made City Pages' Best Of issue with her album "Death Before Mourning."
September 4
Not even the coronavirus could stop powerhouse pianist Nachito Herrera
The Cuban-born jazz great was on a heart-lung machine for days, but survived his 2½-week ordeal in intensive care.
September 5
Like a country road, Molly Maher's music takes the long way home
Nature is a theme for the Twin Cities singer, who looks for opportunities to "stop, slow down and reset."
September 6
‘Voice’ finalists Kat Perkins and Nicholas David team up for our Mini-Grandstand finale
Perkins and David met 15 years ago on the local bar-band circuit. But they’ve performed together only once before.
September 7
Guides
Daily Fair Food Guides With Rick Nelson, Sharyn Jackson and Michael Agnew
No Fair, no food? No way! We tracked down where to find the best deep-fried, on-a-stick, flavorful Fair food across the cities, from trucks and stands to grocery store aisles. Here’s how critic Rick Nelson will get a fill of his State Fair favorites this year
Some of the best food on the fairgrounds is available elsewhere, either in carbon copy form or as a close facsimile.
Published August 27
Twin Cities restaurants with fair food on the menu, part 1
These local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks with outposts at the fair are the places to get fair-style food this summer.
August 28
Twin Cities restaurants with fair food on the menu, part 2
These local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks with outposts at the fair are the places to get fair-style food this summer.
August 29
A taste of wacky Minnesota State Fair beer, elsewhere
State Fair beers are unlike any others. Find out for yourself, though not at the fairgrounds.
August 30
Where to get 10 classic Minnesota State Fair foods around the Twin Cities, part 1
If you’re missing your favorite fair foods, we’ve got a backup plan.
August 31
Where to get 10 classic Minnesota State Fair foods around the Twin Cities, part 2
If you’re missing your favorite fair foods, we’ve got a backup plan.
September 1
Find these 10 fair foods from vendors around the Twin Cities
Get your corn dogs and cheese curds in a parking lot.
September 2
Our Minnesota State Fair food wishlist for 2021
These foods would fit right in at the Minnesota State Fair.
September 3
Where to get corn dogs — and Pronto Pups — in the Twin Cities
Groceries and other stores are helping you bring a taste of the Fair home.
September 4
30 places to get malts, frozen pops and ice cream sundaes
Even without the Dairy Building, there's no shortage of cool treats for these dog days of summer.
September 5
10 chocolate chip cookies in the Twin Cities that’ll satisfy your State Fair cookie craving
Missing Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, the state fair’s top-grossing food vendor? Here are 10 Twin Cities chocolate chip cookies that just might satisfy your fairgrounds cookie craving.
September 6
10 State Fair foods you can get at the grocery store
Sweet Martha’s cookies, Nordic Waffles, and more.
September 7