2 Scoops Eatery

Cups, cones and pie à la mode.

921 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-645-0227.

Adele’s Frozen Custard

Drive-up soft-serve custard.

800 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior, 952-470-0035.

Bebe Zito Ice Cream

Inventive flavors, such as gochujang brownie and tres leches with strawberry churros.

704 W. 22nd St., Mpls.

Big Dipper Creamery

Waffle cones with housemade scoops.

1250 126th Av. NE., Blaine, 763-276-9972; 115 Village Center Drive, North Oaks, 651-340-6169.

Bridgeman’s Ice Cream Parlor

The eight-scoop La La Palooza sundae.

2110 Eagle Creek Lane, Suite 200, Woodbury, 651-315-8985.

Cold Front

Floats made with Lift Bridge root beer or strawberry-balsamic soda, or a Bootstrap espresso milkshake.

490 S. Hamline Av., St. Paul, 651-330-7632.

Conny’s Creamy Cone

Dipped soft-serve on a cake cone.

1197 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 651-488-4150.

Cookies & Custard at Craft & Crew Restaurants

Malts, shakes and cookies from Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins.

The Block Food + Drink, 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park; Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, 3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.; Pub 819, 819 Mainstreet, Hopkins; Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Av. NE., Mpls.

Cossetta Ailmentari

Italian gelateria.

211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 621-222-3476.

Crepe & Spoon

Vegan ice cream, served in scoops and with ice cream sandwiches using cookies from Positively 3rd Street Bakery in Duluth.

339 22nd Av. NE., Mpls., 763-205-0978.

Dancing Bear Chocolate

Four to five flavors of gelato, sold in 8- and 16-oz. containers and well-made gelato sandwiches.

4367 Thomas Av. N., Mpls., 612-254-4354.

Dar’s Double Scoop

Build-your-own banana split.

1048 Rice St., St. Paul, 651-489-2422.

Dari-ette Drive In

The famous fresh banana malt.

1440 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-776-3470.

Fletcher’s Ice Cream

Ice cream and waffles.

1509 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.

Grand Ole Creamery

Flavors from the fair’s Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop.

750 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-293-1655; 4737 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., 612-722-2261; Potluck Food Hall, 1595 W. Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-340-3978.

Grandpa’s Ice Cream

A wide range of flavors, from standards to novelties along the lines of black licorice and maple bacon.

1258 Moore Lake Drive E., Fridley, 763-572-2078.

Honey & Mackie’s

Anything with cookie dough. And fries.

16725 County Road 24, Plymouth, 763-225-6682.

La La Homemade Ice Cream

Surprising scoops, like sweet basil vanilla.

3146 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-5252.

La Michoacana Purepecha

Dozens of flavors of paletas (Mexican-style frozen pops).

701 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3039, Also at 809 E. 7th St., St. Paul, and Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls.

Milkjam Creamery

Fun flavors, such as Cereal Killers and Thai Tea.

2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-424-4668.

Minnetonka Drive In

Malts and shakes, served by carhop.

4658 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-471-9383.

Minnehaha Scoop

Italian water ices, novelties and, of course, scoops.

3352 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.

Patisserie 46

S’mores ice cream bars on a stick, grilled corn and avocado ice creams, through Sept. 6.

4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257; Rose Street Patisserie, 171 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 763-913-2980.

Pumphouse Creamery

Pints from a walk-up door, plus “doggy” ice cream cups.

4754 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-825-2021.

St. Pops

Nondairy treats on a stick.

Various farmers markets.

Sebastian Joe’s

Joe’s Brrr Bar, a spin on the DQ Dilly Bar.

4321 Upton Av. S., Mpls., 612-926-7916; 1007 W. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-870-0065.

Seward Soft Serve

Vegan or dairy twist.

2211 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-356-2195.

Sweet Science Ice Cream

Chocolate-dipped ice cream bars, ice cream tacos and sorbet “freezie” pops.

Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Treats

Milkshakes made with cereal-infused soft-serve.

770 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-478-4385.

Wonders Ice Cream

Rolled ice cream, in a cup with colorful toppings.

298 W. University Av., St. Paul, 651-493-2254.