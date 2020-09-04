Burger Moe's

Not all corn dogs are served on-a-stick style. Witness this basket brimming with snack-size mini corn dogs.

242 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-3100

Cafe Alma

Chef/owner Alex Roberts and his crew are creating a limited-time Minnesota State Fair tribute menu at their takeout-only operation, featuring a corn dog brushed with roasted poblano mustard, as well as doughnut holes twinkling with a five-spice/cane sugar coating, roasted Minnesota-grown sweet corn brushed with jalapeño-ginger aioli, kettle corn and candied pork belly on a stick.

528 University Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-4909

Chicago's Taste Authority

No surprise that a hot dog-centric restaurant (with extensive forays into burgers and pizza) would have an all-beef corn dog on the menu.

3101 E. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-729-5507

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea

It was only a matter of time before the chic coffee shop with a pourover bar added a special menu nodding to its name. That menu includes mini corn dogs with barbecue mustard and ketchup.

120 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-9165

5-8 Club

This longtime Juicy Lucy purveyor keeps its deep fryer busy with all manner of goodies, including corn dogs, pickles, cheese curds and onion straws.

5800 Cedar Av. S, Mpls., 612-823-5858

Groveland Tap

The kids' menu at this neighborly pub places corn dogs in the spotlight (served with crinkle fries and carrots with a ranch dipping sauce), and they're best enjoyed on the picnic tables now spread out across the adjacent parking lot.

1834 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, 651-699-5058

Minnetonka Drive In

Summer at Lake Minnetonka is synonymous with this classic destination, which the Bennyhoff family started as an A&W in 1961. They've been serving root beer — and corn dogs — ever since.

4658 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-471-9383

Smack Shack

The all-things-lobster restaurant amps up corn dogs by coating chunks of the sweet crustacean in even sweeter corn batter, frying, and serving them on a stick. Available Aug. 27 to Sep. 7.

603 N. Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, and Potluck, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville

Surly Brewing Co.

In the age-old battle between Pronto Pups and corn dogs, Surly is taking sides. Its chef put a Pronto Pup on the menu, after taking votes from fair visitors in 2019. This year, it's back (plus some other fair-inspired dishes).

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., 763-999-4040

Uncle Franky's

Corn dogs are a year-round favorite at this 19-year-old sausage-centric operation. "But when the State Fair is going, we usually sell twice as many," said owner Larry Domek. "You'd think it would be the other way around." Also on the menu: foot-long hot dogs and deep-fried pickles.

728 NE. Broadway, Mpls., 612-455-2181