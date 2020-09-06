We've scored your Fact Frenzy quizzes and selected a winner! Check your email to see if you snagged the special Star Tribune prize package. You can find the answers to yesterday's game below.

Fact Frenzy, Minnesota History Edition

1. Which Minnesota politician ran for president the greatest number of times?

Hubert Humphrey

Walter Mondale

Eugene McCarthy

Harold Stassen (CORRECT)

2. Who was the first Hmong American elected to a state legislature?

Fue Lee

Samantha Vang

Foung Hawj

Mee Moua (CORRECT)

3. The Minnesota Historical Society traces the state’s Gopher State nickname back to this?

Political cartoon (CORRECT)

Gov. Alexander Ramsey’s fascination with the rodent

An 1859 infestation that destroyed thousands of acres of crops

4. What does Bde Maka Ska mean in the Dakota language?

White Earth Lake (CORRECT)

Great Lake

Still Water Lake

Thousand Lakes

5. For what purpose was the Stone Arch Bridge originally built?

Pedestrian traffic

Railroad bridge (CORRECT)

To transport cattle

For sightseeing/tourism

6. Black inventor and Minnesotan Frederick McKinley Jones is best known for creating what technology?

The refrigerated truck (CORRECT)

The food processor

The crop duster

The grain elevator