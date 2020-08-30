You may have your go-to beer 11 months of the year. But when August rolls around, as the Minnesota State Fair usually does, you reach for something different, something way out of your comfort zone. Chocolate chip cookie beer comes to mind, as does a dill-pickle kölsch.

Pandemic or not, you can still cross over to the wild side with these not-your-traditional brews offered during the days of the fair and occasionally beyond.

Mini Donut Beer

The ultimate State Fair beer, it was also the first beer brewed exclusively for the fair. It delivers on the name’s promise and tastes just like a mini doughnut. Available through Sept. 7.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co., 1900 W. Tower Drive, Stillwater, 1-888-430-2337, liftbridgebrewery.com.

Raspberry Hard Cider

The dry, crisp apple flavor from a blend of Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweetTango apples is balanced by the ripe berry flavor and sweetness of raspberry purée added in the brewing process. Available through Sept. 7.

Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE. Fillmore St., Mpls., 612-758-0105, sociablecider.com.

Berry Manilow

Berry Manilow was originally brewed in 2019 as a State Fair exclusive beer at Dino’s Gyros. This delicious raspberry lemonade raddler has a nice fruit kick and a low ABV to make it the perfect all day-beer. Available in the taproom through Sept. 3.

Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls., 612-249-7800, utepilsbrewing.com.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer

A malty, golden ale with surprising hints of chocolate and vanilla, served in a glass rimmed with chocolate. Available through Sept. 7.

Big Wood Brewery, 2222 4th St., White Bear Lake, 612-360-2986, bigwoodbrewery.com.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Heckin’ Chonker

A bourbon-barrel aged pastry stout with chocolate and vanilla. Available Sept. 24-27.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506A Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-444-3209, fairstate.coop.

Deep Space Brine Dill Pickle-Style Kőlsch

A re-engineered version of Tin Whisker’s classic kölsch, brewed with fresh dill and cucumbers from Minnesota’s own Hang Family Farm, as well as acidulated malt to mimic that classic pickle brine. Available in the taproom and in retail.

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul, 651-330-4734, twbrewing.com.

Pick A Peck Dill Pickle Gose

Sour dill-pickle gose, brewed with a house-pickle blend.

Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Suite 123, Mpls., eastlakemgm.com.

Key Lime Pie

Since 2018, Lift Bridge has offered this refreshing golden ale at the State Fair. Biscuit notes and a squirt of Key lime are accompanied by a rim of coconut palm sugar on the rim of the glass. Available through Sept. 7.

Maple Coffee Porter

A maple porter with cold press coffee. Available Sept. 24-27.

‘Minnesota Grown’ Hazy IPA

This hop-heavy, New England-style IPA is brewed with Minnesota-sourced ingredients, including hops from Mighty Axe Hops, malt from Maltwerks and wildflower honey from Bare Honey. Available in the taproom.

Lakes & Legends Brewing, 1368 LaSalle Av., Mpls., 612-999-6020, lakesandlegends.com.

S’mores Beer

This smooth, rich, malty ale gets its graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow character from Vienna, Munich and caramel malts. The glass is rimmed with chocolate and crushed graham cracker and topped with a marshmallow garnish. Available through Sept. 7.

Excelsior Brewing Co., 421 3rd St., Excelsior, 952-474-7837, excelsiorbrew.com.

Sparkling Honey Hive

Fresh canola and dandelion honey give this cider appealing notes of honey, eucalyptus and vanilla. Available through Sept. 7.

Snaquiri

A “Snaquiri” in bartender lingo is either a mini-sized daiquiri shot or two full-sized daiquiris served side-by-side — one for shooting and one for sipping. Bent’s daiquiri-inspired beer is a hazy brew with loads of tropical fruit flavors like Key lime, passion fruit and mango. Available in taproom and retail in early September.

Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville, 844-879-2368, bentbrewstillery.com.

Orange Dreamsicle Sour IPA

Orange Dreamsicle style IPA brewed with Minnesota barley and wheat malt, a bit of milk sugar and vanilla bean, then dry-hopped with Lotus and Citra cryo hops. Cool and creamy orange flavors with a touch of acidity and an orange citrus hop aroma. Available in taproom, followed by retail this week.

Modist Brewing in collaboration with Barrel Theory Beer Co., 505 N. 3rd St, Mpls.,

612-454-0258, modistbrewing.com.

Sno-Cone Sour

A lactose, kettle-soured, frozen slushie with blue coconut sno-cone syrup that is perfect for those who crave shaved ice. Available in the taproom Sept. 3-6.

Watergate Salad Sour

Midwestern salad-inspired sour with pistachio, pineapple, marshmallow, lactose, vanilla and Cool Whip. Available at the taproom Sept. 10-13.

