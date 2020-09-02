Fact Frenzy: How well do you know your Minnesota movies and music?
Minnesota stars of the screen and stage abound in this round of Fact Frenzy, the world's greatest trivia game. Time to show us what you know!
You love Minnesota, but how well do you know your state, really? Test your knowledge by taking the quiz below. Watch the video, fill in the form below by midnight on Wednesday, September 2, and we'll select one lucky Minnesota trivia whiz to win a special Star Tribune prize package. Good luck!