The Wolves will have a hastily rescheduled game today, playing the Brooklyn Nets at 3 p.m at Target Center.

Monday's scheduled game between the teams was postponed after a curfew went into effect following the death of Daunte Wright.

There will be no fans at the game. The Wolves announced fans who held tickets for Monday's game will receive refunds.

The game will be televised on Bally Sports North Plus.

Wolves update: The Wolves are 3-9 this season when they play on the tail end of back-to-backs. Their defensive efficiency actually improves in those games by three points per 100 possessions from when they have one or two days off (116.1 to 113.1). … Rookie Anthony Edwards has said he has had to adjust to playing back-to-backs. Edwards is shooting 37% when playing on no rest vs. 41% when he plays on one day of rest. … Karl-Anthony Towns played 44 minutes the last time the Wolves played the tail end of a back-to-back in Philadelphia. He averages 3.2 fewer shot attempts per game when playing on no rest than playing on one day of rest.

Nets update: The Nets will be without LaMarcus Aldridge (illness, non-COVID related), Kyrie Irving (personal reasons) and James Harden (right hamstring strain). Harden had 38 points and Irving 27 when Brooklyn beat the Wolves 112-107 on March 29 in Brooklyn. … Kevin Durant has returned to the Nets' lineup from a hamstring injury and played in the team's past two games. He played 24 minutes and had 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting in a loss to the Lakers on Saturday.