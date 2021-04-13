The Twins, Wild and Timberwolves were all supposed to have home games Monday. Instead, those three teams led the late "SportsCenter" because they were postponed in the wake of the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Michael Rand samples some of the nationwide reaction to Wright's death and is joined by Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III for a broader discussion of how local teams have responded in these defining moments.

Later in the show, Rand is joined by new Gophers men's basketball assistant coach Dave Thorson, a longtime local high school coach at DeLaSalle who had Gophers head coach Ben Johnson on some of his earliest successful teams. How will Thorson's vast knowledge of basketball and the state of Minnesota help with in-state recruiting?

And a movie about Sean Payton that you just can't believe.

