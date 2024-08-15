Timberwolves will open season Oct. 22 against Lakers, play on Christmas Day in Dallas

Games for the Emirates NBA Cup in-season tournament were released earlier this week. The Timberwolves are in West Group A with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wolves are at Portland on Nov. 12 and at Sacramento on Nov. 15 and play at home against Houston on Nov. 26 and the Clippers on Nov. 29. The winner of each group and two wild cards will play in an eight-team championship bracket, with the semifinals and finals in Las Vegas (Dec. 14-17).