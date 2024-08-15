The Timberwolves will play on Opening Night for the 2024-25 NBA season, and also have a Christmas Day matchup.
Timberwolves will open season Oct. 22 against Lakers, play on Christmas Day in Dallas
A season after making the Western Conference finals, the Wolves will play on national TV 18 times.
The season opens with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, meaning Wolves All-NBA guard Anthony Edwards will face his U.S. gold-medal winning Olympic teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the first day of the regular season.
The Wolves’ season ended in the Western Conference finals last season when they were ousted by Dallas; the Mavericks will play host to the Wolves at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day as part of the NBA’s annual slate Dec. 25 games.
The Wolves will have 18 games on national TV — two on ABC, including the Christmas game; and eight each on ESPN and TNT.
The season ends with a home game against Utah on April 13.
The NBA champion Boston Celtics will be at Target Center on Jan. 2. There are home games against Denver on Nov. 1 and Jan. 25, against Golden State on Dec. 21 and Jan. 15, and against Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City on Feb. 13 and Feb. 23.
There are two five-game homestands (Feb. 1-8 and March 14-21).
Games for the Emirates NBA Cup in-season tournament were released earlier this week. The Timberwolves are in West Group A with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wolves are at Portland on Nov. 12 and at Sacramento on Nov. 15 and play at home against Houston on Nov. 26 and the Clippers on Nov. 29. The winner of each group and two wild cards will play in an eight-team championship bracket, with the semifinals and finals in Las Vegas (Dec. 14-17).
Minnesota finished 56-26 during the regular season and won playoff series against the Phoenix Suns and defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
TIMBERWOLVES SCHEDULE
(home games in bold)
Oct. 22 at L.A. Lakers 9 p.m.
Oct. 24 at Sacramento 9 p.m.
Oct. 26 Toronto 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Dallas 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 Denver 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at San Antonio 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 Charlotte 8 p.m.
Nov. 7 at Chicago 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 Portland 8 p.m.
Nov. 10 Miami 6 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Portland 9 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Portland 9 p.m.
Nov. 15 at Sacramento 9 p.m.
Nov. 17 Phoenix 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 at Toronto 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 at Boston 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 Houston 7 p.m.
Nov. 29 L.A. Clippers 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 L.A. Lakers 7 p.m.
Dec. 4 at L.A. Clippers 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 6 at Golden State 9 p.m.
Dec. 8 at Golden State 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10-17 Emirates Cup knockout round and regular season games for teams who don’t make the knockout round
Dec. 19 New York 7 p.m.
Dec. 21 Golden State 7 p.m.
Dec. 23 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 25 at Dallas 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 27 at Houston 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 San Antonio 7 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Oklahoma City 7 p.m.
Jan. 2 Boston 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 at Detroit 6 p.m.
Jan. 6 L.A. Clippers 7 p.m.
Jan. 7 at New Orleans 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Orlando 6 p.m.
Jan. 11 Memphis 7 p.m.
Jan. 13 at Washington 6 p.m.
Jan. 15 Golden State 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 Cleveland 8 p.m.
Jan. 20 at Memphis 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 at Dallas 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 Denver 2 p.m.
Jan. 27 Atlanta 7 p.m.
Jan. 29 at Phoenix 8 p.m.
Jan. 30 at Utah 9 p.m.
Feb. 1 Washington 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 Sacramento 7 p.m.
Feb. 5 Chicago 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 Houston 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 Portland 7 p.m.
Feb. 10 at Cleveland 6 p.m.
Feb. 12 Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 Oklahoma City 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21 at Houston 7 p.m.
Feb. 23 Oklahoma City 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 at Oklahoma City 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.
Feb. 28 at Utah 8:30 p.m.
March 2 at Phoenix 8:30 p.m.
March 4 Philadelphia 7 p.m.
March 5 at Charlotte 6 p.m.
March 7 at Miami 7 p.m.
March 9 San Antonio 7 p.m.
March 12 at Denver 9 p.m.
March 14 Orlando 7 p.m.
March 16 Utah 6 p.m.
March 17 Indiana 7 p.m.
March 19 New Orleans 6:30 p.m.
March 21 New Orleans 7 p.m.
March 24 at Indiana 6 p.m.
March 28 Phoenix 7 p.m.
March 30 Detroit 6 p.m.
April 1 at Denver 9 p.m.
April 3 at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.
April 5 at Philadelphia 6 p.m.
April 8 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.
April 10 at Memphis 8:30 p.m.
April 11 Brooklyn 8 p.m.
April 13 Utah 2:30 p.m.
