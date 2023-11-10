WOLVES GAMEDAY

at San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m. Friday, Frost Bank Center

TV; radio: BSN; iHeart radio

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Today's line: Wolves by 5.5.

Pregame reading: Read how Apple Valley native Tre Jones is adjusting to a new bench role and developing chemistry with Victor Wembanyama.

Opening bell: This is the Wolves' first game in the NBA's in-season tournament. They are riding a four-game win streak but have yet to win on the road. They begin a five-game trip that starts in San Antonio and goes through Golden State and Phoenix before ending in New Orleans.

Watch him: C Victor Wembanyama (18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks) has been up and down to start the season, just like most rookies are when they enter the league. But when Wembanyama is on, he can be breathtaking and flash potential in terms of athleticism for his height the league has rarely seen.

Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin is out for the Wolves because of a right MCL sprain. Spurs G Devin Vassell (groin) is doubtful.

Forecast: Like the Wolves, the Spurs like to deploy big lineups, but this is another winnable game for the Wolves. The Spurs knocked off Phoenix twice but have lost their last three games while the Wolves are playing some of the best basketball in the league. Another sign of growth will be to take their strong play on the road and come out with a successful trip.

...

