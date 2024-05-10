The Minnesota Myth of the Arena Football League have played only two games of the 2024 season, and already the team must find a new coach.

On Friday, Rickey Foggie resigned as the Myth's coach, according to multiple media reports. Foggie, the former Gophers star quarterback and the Fighting Pike's primary signal-caller, did not immediately respond to comment.

Later Friday, Javon Hering, the Myth's special teams coordinator, announced on the X platform that he has resigned.

The resignations are the latest episodes of turmoil involving either the Myth or the Arena Football League, which relaunched this season after a 16-year hiatus due to bankruptcy. Before last Saturday's home opener — a 47-12 victory over the Philadelphia Soul at Target Center — the Myth issued a statement that the game would go on. There were rumblings of player unrest over working conditions and delays in pay.

The Myth are owned by Diana Hutton, who is married to AFL Commissioner Lee Hutton, a Minneapolis attorney and former Gophers football player.

Already this season, the league has seen one team fold, another relocate and a third have its players evicted from a team hotel because their bill wasn't paid.

The Myth (1-1) were scheduled to play the Albany Firebirds on Saturday at Target Center, but with the Timberwolves home for Games 3 and 4 of their NBA playoff series against Denver, Minnesota's game was moved to Monday in Albany, N.Y. The Myth's next home game is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 18 against the Wichita Regulators.