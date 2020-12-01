Just before individual workouts start in their training camp, the Timberwolves added another player to their frontcourt in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Hollis-Jefferson, 25, agreed to a training camp deal with the Wolves late Monday night, a source confirmed.

Hollis-Jefferson, if he made the roster, would help bolster the Wolves’ frontcourt, specifically at the four or power forward spot as likely defensive depth. His history on offense (21% three-point shooter for his career) suggests the Wolves are looking for him to contribute more on the defensive end. He spent last season in Toronto averaging seven points in 60 games. He was in Brooklyn for four seasons before that and played under Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni while there.

Headed into training camp the Wolves have Juancho Hernangomez and Ed Davis under contract as power forwards, though they could play smaller with the true wings. They also drafted power forward Jaden McDaniels out of Washington with the 28th overall pick. President Gersson Rosas also thinks because of his size, No. 1 draft pick Anthony Edwards could guard players at that position.

