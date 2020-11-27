The Timberwolves will play three preseason games next month, according to a schedule released by the NBA on Friday.

The Wolves will host two games against Memphis on Dec. 12 and 14 before traveling to Dallas on Dec. 17.

The NBA regular season is set to begin Dec. 22 though the league has yet to announce a schedule. The Wolves have said their season will begin with no fans in attendance at home games. They may revisit that later in the season.