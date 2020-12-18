The Timberwolves had to make do in their preseason finale without guard D'Angelo Russell, who was kept out largely as a precaution with right ankle soreness.

Russell's seemingly minor injury underscored an important point about how the season may go — with a compressed training camp and the long layoff for many player since their last competitive games, there could be an uptick in injuries. It also underscored the need for the Wolves to have depth at the point guard position.

In Thursday's 129-127 win over the Mavericks in Dallas, Ricky Rubio started in Russell's place while Jarrett Culver and Jaylen Nowell took over ball-handling duties at times. But another reinforcement was on the way as just before tipoff news leaked that Jordan McLaughlin agreed to sign his qualifying offer, a two-way deal that will allow McLaughlin to potentially earn more in free agency next year, according to a source.

McLaughlin was a staple of the Wolves' rotation late last season and averaged 7.6 points in 30 games. He was a restricted free agent, and the process that led to him signing his qualifying offer wasn't an easy one that bled into the start of training camp, but he is back with the Wolves for this season.

McLaughlin's signing was one of the few outstanding pieces of business the Wolves had before next week's season opener against Detroit.

The rest of the team was in Dallas on Thursday trying to clean up an uneven first two games. The Wolves' reserves overcame a 15-point difference to tie the game late in regulation.

Luka Doncic had 20 points and seven assists to lead the Mavericks.

Chief among the Wolves wanting better out of themselves was rookie Anthony Edwards.

A confident Edwards said Wednesday he was going to play well in Thursday's preseason finale.

"I should have a really good game tomorrow," Edwards said.

Edwards wasn't joking.

The overall No. 1 pick came out of his shell with a first quarter that acted as a full-throated announcement that Edwards is NBA ready. He finished with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting, but the first quarter showed how Edwards can affect a game on his own. It started with a solid defensive stop against MVP candidate Doncic, and Edwards fed off that play on the other end of the floor in hitting his first three three-pointers of the night.

The second quarter was a little more humbling for Edwards, but the flashes he showed in the first quarter was enough cause for optimism headed into next week.

Karl-Anthony Towns also had his best performance of the preseason. It has been a tough two games for Towns as he deals with playing for the first time since the death of his mother Jacqueline and multiple other family members and Towns said it was going to be hard to play basketball again.

Towns was more like the offensive presence he has become in the league Thursday than he was at any point this preseason in scoring 20 points. Towns again dealt with foul trouble, which he also had in the first game against Memphis, and picked up five fouls in his first 20 minutes.

Thursday marked the preseason debut of another of the Wolves' big men, Naz Reid, who finished with 14 points.

McLaughlin's signing of a two-way contract will create room on the 15-man roster for a player who might have otherwise been waived, such as forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the standout in the second preseason game.

Chris Hine • 612-673-4000

The Star Tribune reporter did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.