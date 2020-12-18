Game recap

Impact player

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

Towns looked more like himself in scoring 20 points. The only drawback was he had five fouls in 20 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Wolves bench players in double figures.

25 Wolves fast-break points.

.460 Mavericks' three-point percentage.

11 Rebounds to go along with 18 points from guard Malik Beasley.

18 Points for Jarrett Culver off the bench, including going 6-for-6 from the line.

CHRIS HINE