The Wolves secured depth at point guard Thursday night with restricted free agent Jordan McLaughlin agreeing to sign a two-way contract with the team, a source said.

By signing his qualifying offer, McLaughlin is betting on himself now and taking less money than he might have been able to secure now in exchange for a potentially bigger payday down the line in free agency.

He is likely to get playing time as the Wolves' third option at point guard behind D'Angelo Russell and Ricky Rubio.

McLaughlin was a staple of the Wolves' rotation late last season and averaged 7.6 points in 30 games. He was a restricted free agent, and the process that led to him signing his qualifying offer wasn't an easy one that bled into the start of training camp, but he is back with the Wolves for this season.