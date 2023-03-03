9:30 p.m. Friday vs. Lakers; BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-101 victory over the Clippers. They won despite a 6-for-18 performance from Anthony Edwards, who has struggled coming out of the All-Star break. In those three games, Edwards is averaging 19.7 points but is shooting just 35% from the field. ... Over his last five games, Jaden McDaniels is shooting 63% following his 8-for-12 performance against the Clippers. ... Guard Jaylen Nowell is questionable because of left knee tendinopathy.

Lakers update: LeBron James (foot injury) and D'Angelo Russell (ankle) will miss Friday's game. The Lakers are 6-10 when James doesn't play. Their net rating goes from plus-3.6 to minus-6.4 when James is off the floor. ... Since acquiring Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Russell, the Lakers have the 19th best offensive rating and seventh best defensive rating. ... After not playing Wednesday against Oklahoma City, forward Anthony Davis is listed as probable on the injury report.