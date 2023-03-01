LOS ANGELES – Like Sunday, the Timberwolves had a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter. Unlike Sunday, they actually held onto it.

The Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak with a much needed 108-101 victory Tuesday over the Clippers and came up with a win on a night most of the teams around them in the standings lost.

Jaden McDaniels had a strong night on both ends of the floor with a team-high 20 points while defending Kawhi Leonard most of the game. The Wolves were able to execute on offense down the stretch and got key buckets from Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert to keep the Clippers from getting within one possession.

The Wolves erased a 12-point first-quarter deficit with strong bench play in the second quarter and carried a 58-56 lead into halftime. They extended that lead with a 28-19 performance in the third quarter in which they held the Clippers to 7-for-18 shooting with nine turnovers.

The Clippers got as close as four with 42 seconds before Anderson found a cutting Gobert for a dunk to seal the win.

Anthony Edwards had 18 points on 6-for-18. Paul George had 25 for the Clippers.