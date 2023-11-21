The Timberwolves likely will be without Jaden McDaniels for two to three weeks after the 23-year-old forward sprained his right ankle early in Monday's win over the Knicks.

The Wolves said in a release that McDaniels has a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain with a return to play timeline of two to three weeks. McDaniels will be re-evaluated after one week.

McDaniels is the Wolves' best perimeter defender and usually guards the opponent's top scorer. His contributions are a major reason the Wolves had the league's No. 1 defense entering Tuesday.

However, the team has shown it can continue high-caliber defense without him thanks in part to Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson, who will both likely see an uptick in minutes with McDaniels out. Coach Chris Finch said after Monday's game either could start in McDaniels' place.

Alexander-Walker started the first two games of the season which McDaniels missed because of a calf injury.

When McDaniels went out Monday, Alexander-Walker (5.8 points per game) took the task of shadowing Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson had 25 points on 15 shot attempts.

"We're comfortable with Nickeil as a starter," Finch said. "He's a great point-of-attack defender."

McDaniels, the 28th pick of the 2020 draft, is averaging 9.5 points per game on the offensive end on 58% shooting. He recently signed a five-year extension worth up to $136 million, a contract that will kick in next season.

The Wolves have done fine on the defensive end when McDaniels has been off the floor this season — their defensive rating is actually 5.2 points better when he isn't playing. But they may miss his ability to space the floor and be an addition offensive weapon as much as his defense.

The Wolves' offensive rating dips 9.8 points when McDaniels is off the floor, which is also a product of McDaniels playing so many minutes alongside Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's two best offensive threats.