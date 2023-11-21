Timberwolves reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker called his performance in Monday's 117-100 home victory over New York "just doing what I always do."

Only a lot more of it on a night the first-place Wolves won for the ninth time in 10 games and remained unbeaten at home, winning their sixth consecutive game at Target Center

Alexander-Walker entered Monday's contest with 4 minutes, 30 seconds gone, after starter Jaden McDaniels left for the night because of an injured ankle. Alexander-Walker came on, played 33 minutes and scored 11 points, one of six Wolves who scored in double figures.

He also spent much of his night defending elusive Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who had 25 points and six assists in a game won by the Wolves' decisive 35-19 third quarter.

The Wolves' Rudy Gobert won the battle in the paint with active Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in that quarter on a night when Gobert put on a dunking demonstration and went 7-for-7 from the field.

The Wolves' tied a team record for most home wins without a loss to start a season, matching the 1998-99 team that featured Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury.

They can break that record with a victory Wednesday at home against Philadelphia.

They also tied the 2001-02 Wolves as the only teams in franchise history to reach 10 victories by the 13th game of the season.

Alexander-Walker called defending Brunson and his changes of speed and direction "kind of cat-and-mouse the whole time."

"Stopping and going, herky-jerky," Alexander-Walker said. "He's a great player, very crafty. He understands the game well and uses his body well. It's about maneuvering, getting around screens, trying to do your work early, beating him to spots so he can't get you."

The Wolves acquired Alexander-Walker from the Jazz in a three-team trade at last February's deadline that involved second-round draft picks and sent D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers and brought veteran Mike Conley to Minnesota from Utah.

Alexander-Walker worked his way into coach Chris Finch's rotation during last spring's playoffs and likely will start if McDaniels is sidelined by Monday's injury. Veteran Kyle Anderson is a candidate as well, Finch said Monday night.

Gobert saw Alexander-Walker's effort when they were teammates in Utah.

"He was always looking to improve himself, on and off the court," Gobert said. "It all pays off. I was happy to see him get the opportunity in the playoffs last year and to seize it and have a great impact on our team. Call his name, he's always ready to bring us something. I feel grateful for that."

Alexander-Walker, 25, is still adding pieces to his game and Finch said the 6-5 guard is playing better because he's playing with more patience.

"He's playing hard, definitely pushing the pace, putting his stamp on things," Finch said. "But it's not forcing stuff. A lot of times, he'd go hunting for opportunities to make a play out of nothing. He's a little bit like Ant. He makes a really good play and he wants to make another right away and sometimes he'd get himself in trouble doing that. But he seems to be playing with a little bit of patience."

Alexander-Walker is shooting the ball better. He went 4-for-8, including 3-for-6 on three-pointers, in Monday's game.

"I'm more comfortable, trusting myself, making plays, trusting that I work hard to make the right play," Alexander-Walker said. "I'm going to try to make the right pass, take the right shots. I work hard at the shots I do take. So working hard and trusting and letting the results and chips fall where they may and living with that.

"My teammates give me confidence that they trust me to replace Jaden. It gives me confidence to know I can come in and be the next man up to do that job."