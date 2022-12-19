7 p.m. vs. Dallas * Target Center (BSN, 830-AM)

Wolves update: The Timberwolves are 1-3 when playing on the tail end of back-to-back games. Their last loss in such a situation was against Portland a night after a win in Utah. The Wolves' lone victory in the second game of a back-to-back came against Houston in a game that didn't involve travel. … The Wolves have an offensive rating of 117.9 in games with no rest, and that would rank first in the league if expanded over the whole season. But their defensive rating on those nights is 121.5, which would rank last. … Anthony Edwards is averaging 20.5 points per game on back-to-backs. He is 19.3 for his career.

Mavericks update: Luka Doncic was inactive for Dallas' previous game and is listed as questionable for Monday because of a right quadricep strain. Doncic is averaging 33 points per game, which is second in the league. He is shooting a career-best 50% from the field. His 10.3 free throws per game are third in the league. He has averaged 22.2 points in 10 career games against the Wolves. … Dallas (15-15) enters with the ninth-best offensive rating (114) and 17th best defensive rating (112.2) … Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are out.