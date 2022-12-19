Last season, the Timberwolves played a few games without several key contributors when COVID-19 ran through several key contributors around Christmas.

In that time with reserves filling more significant roles, the Wolves found an identity on the offensive end that carried to the rest of the team moving forward.

These Wolves hope Sunday can be more like that and not just a one-time event, when it seemed everything they threw up was going in during a 150-126 victory over the Bulls.

On the night the Wolves set season highs for points and three-pointers made while shooting 65.5%, they also set a franchise record with the 150 points.

The Wolves did get one of their multiple injured players back on Sunday, D'Angelo Russell, who returned from a two-game absence because of a left knee contusion. Russell picked up where he left off before the injury.

He caught fire to score 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting to go with eight assists. During the second quarter, Russell threw up a shot-clock beating heave from 36 feet that splashed the bottom of the night. That's how much he couldn't miss.

Anthony Edwards took the torch from Edwards in the second half during his 37-point effort. Edwards pitched in a career-high 11 assists and seven rebounds.

The Wolves put some distance between them and Chicago with a 42-point third, after which they led by 16. Edwards had 19 in the third, including a buzzer-beating three off a steal.

Nathan Knight filled in off the bench with 16 points for an injured Naz Reid, who left because of "trapezius tightness" in his neck and back during the second quarter.

Given how hot they were, the Wolves didn't have to play much defense, which was good considering they allowed the Bulls to shoot 52 percent. DeMar DeRozan had 29 to lead Chicago while Zach LaVine had 22.