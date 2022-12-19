Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves

He had 19 of his 37 points in the third quarter while dishing out a career high 11 assists to go with seven rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

150 Franchise record for points, breaking the mark of 149 set in March.

7 Season high for three-pointers for D'Angelo Russell.

38 Wolves assists, tying a season high.

PRODUCTIVE YEAR

Three of the Wolves' top six single-game point totals have come in 2022, including Sunday's record:

150-126 vs. Chicago, Dec. 18, 2022

149-139 at San Antonio, Mar. 14, 2022

144-109 vs. New Orleans, Apr. 13, 2016

143-107 vs. L.A. Lakers, Mar. 28, 2014

142-115 vs. L.A. Clippers, Feb. 8, 2020

141-123 at Houston, Jan. 9, 2022