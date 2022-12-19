IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves
He had 19 of his 37 points in the third quarter while dishing out a career high 11 assists to go with seven rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
150 Franchise record for points, breaking the mark of 149 set in March.
7 Season high for three-pointers for D'Angelo Russell.
38 Wolves assists, tying a season high.
PRODUCTIVE YEAR
Three of the Wolves' top six single-game point totals have come in 2022, including Sunday's record:
150-126 vs. Chicago, Dec. 18, 2022
149-139 at San Antonio, Mar. 14, 2022
144-109 vs. New Orleans, Apr. 13, 2016
143-107 vs. L.A. Lakers, Mar. 28, 2014
142-115 vs. L.A. Clippers, Feb. 8, 2020
141-123 at Houston, Jan. 9, 2022
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Nuggets' Jokic has career-high 27 rebounds in triple-double
Nikola Jokic had 40 points and a career-high 27 rebounds in yet another triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 on Sunday night.
Sports
Panarin leads surging Rangers to 7-1 win over Blackhawks
Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-1 on Sunday night for their seventh straight win.
Sports
Timberwolves beat Bulls 150-126 to break team scoring mark
Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night.
Sports
Cooke, Boston lead No. 1 Gamecocks to 87-23 win over Bucs
Zia Cooke scored 16 points, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 13 rebounds for her 67th career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina steamrolled Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday.
Sports
Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74
It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona, on Sunday.