WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Dallas Mavericks, Target Center, 7 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Pregame reading: The Wolves' normally strong defense failed them in a loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Opening bell: The Wolves (22-7) will attempt to fortify their defense ahead of their second of three matchups against the Mavericks in a 24-day span. The Wolves won the previous matchup 119-101 on Dec. 14 in Dallas. The Mavs (18-13) blew a 20-point lead and lost to visiting Cleveland 113-110 on Wednesday night.

Watch him: Luka Doncic is second in the NBA in scoring with 33.7 points per game. The 6-7 guard had 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the loss to the Cavaliers; he is also averaging a career-best 9.3 assists.

Injuries: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable because of left knee soreness. Towns was able to play despite the injury against Oklahoma City. For Dallas, G Kyrie Irving remained out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland because of a heel contusion. Irving has missed the past 10 games. F Maxi Kleber was also out because of a right toe dislocation.

Forecast: The Wolves will have a rest advantage at home against a Dallas team missing one of its top players in Irving. The Wolves are 12-1 at home and need this matchup before playing the bulk of their next games on the road against good teams. This game won't be easy given how Doncic can control a game, but it's one the Wolves can win and probably should win.

