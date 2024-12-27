Wolves-Rockets game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Rockets update: Houston (21-9) has won six of seven, including Thursday’s 128-111 victory at New Orleans. The Rockets also defeated the Wolves 117-111 in overtime on Nov. 26 at Target Center. The Rockets have the second-best defensive rating in the league at 105.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. Their offense ranks 13th in efficiency on the strength of Houston being the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the league. C Alperen Sengun averaged 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, ninth in the league. G/F Dillon Brooks was out Thursday because of a right ankle injury.