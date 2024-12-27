Wolves

Wolves-Rockets game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

The Wolves look to avenge an overtime loss at home to Houston last month.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 27, 2024 at 3:43AM
Wolves at Rockets

7 p.m. Friday

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network Extra, iHeart app

Timberwolves update: The Wolves (15-14) remain in Texas to end a three-game road trip after ending a three-game losing streak with a 105-99 victory over Dallas on Wednesday. They held on after nearly blowing all of a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter. F Julius Randle had one of his best games of the season with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists. Over their past four games, the Wolves have the NBA’s 23rd-rated offense in terms of efficiency. F Joe Ingles (left soleus strain) is listed as questionable.

Rockets update: Houston (21-9) has won six of seven, including Thursday’s 128-111 victory at New Orleans. The Rockets also defeated the Wolves 117-111 in overtime on Nov. 26 at Target Center. The Rockets have the second-best defensive rating in the league at 105.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. Their offense ranks 13th in efficiency on the strength of Houston being the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the league. C Alperen Sengun averaged 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, ninth in the league. G/F Dillon Brooks was out Thursday because of a right ankle injury.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

