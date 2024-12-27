Wolves-Rockets game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players
The Wolves look to avenge an overtime loss at home to Houston last month.
7 p.m. Friday
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network Extra, iHeart app
Timberwolves update: The Wolves (15-14) remain in Texas to end a three-game road trip after ending a three-game losing streak with a 105-99 victory over Dallas on Wednesday. They held on after nearly blowing all of a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter. F Julius Randle had one of his best games of the season with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists. Over their past four games, the Wolves have the NBA’s 23rd-rated offense in terms of efficiency. F Joe Ingles (left soleus strain) is listed as questionable.
Rockets update: Houston (21-9) has won six of seven, including Thursday’s 128-111 victory at New Orleans. The Rockets also defeated the Wolves 117-111 in overtime on Nov. 26 at Target Center. The Rockets have the second-best defensive rating in the league at 105.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. Their offense ranks 13th in efficiency on the strength of Houston being the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the league. C Alperen Sengun averaged 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, ninth in the league. G/F Dillon Brooks was out Thursday because of a right ankle injury.
