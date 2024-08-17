In his first official day as a candidate, Walz proved how willing he is to share a personal story when it advances the campaign agenda. Candidates sprinkle anecdotes into their stump speeches like chefs adding just the right amount of finishing salt, nothing new there, but Walz’s reference to his and his wife’s fertility struggles, to the agony of waiting for the phone to ring, was remarkable in its immediacy. He’s since spoken about his son’s learning disability; he seems willing to offer up his own experience if it resonates with voters.