Tickets go on sale this week for Linkin Park, Jeremy Piven, Matt Rife and Houndmouth

Other shows include Tyler Childers, Jack White, 070 Shake, Kindred the Family Soul and Poppy.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2024 at 8:30PM
Jimmy Carr attends the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)
Jimmy Carr performs at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis on Oct. 10, 2025. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2 p.m. Wednesday

The Moth StorySLAM, Dec. 18 at Parkway in Mpls. $15. theparkwaytheater.com.

10 a.m. Thursday

070 Shake, Feb. 9, 2025, at First Avenue in Mpls. $30-$35. axs.com. ... Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals, April 30 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $29.50. axs.com.

11 a.m. Thursday

TommyInnit, May 11 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $40. axs.com.

Noon Thursday

Linkin Park, Aug. 27 at Target Center in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Pat McGann, Feb. 1 at Parkway. $25-$35. ... Dan Licata, Feb. 2 at Parkway. $18-$23. ... Michael Glabicki, April 9 at Parkway. $25-$35.

9 a.m. Friday

Samantha Crain, June 15 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $18-$22. axs.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Kindred the Family Soul, Jan. 2 at Dakota in Mpls. $65-$85. dakotacooks.com. ... American Roots Review, Jan. 3 at Dakota. $25-$30. ... Cafe Accordion Orchestra, Jan. 13 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Nessa Barrett, Feb. 4 at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Charles Wesley Godwin, Feb. 15 at Uptown in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Taylor Dayne, Feb. 16 at Dakota. $65-$75. ... Kat Edmonson, Feb. 16 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Cochise, March 1 at Fine Line. $25-$28. ... Terri Clark, March 1 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... New West, March 8 at Amsterdam. ... Maude Latour, March 15 at Amsterdam. $22-$25. ... Poppy, March 20 at Fillmore. livenation.com. ... Lilly Hiatt, March 23 at Turf in St. Paul. $15-$18. axs.com. ... Waylon Wyatt, March 28 at 7th St. Entry. $15. ... The Birthday Massacre, April 2 at Fine Line. $25-$40. ... Sir Woman, April 2 at Turf. $25. ... Jack White, April 7-8, at Palace. $79.50-$9.50. ... Tyler Childers, April 9 at Target Center. ... Zeds Dead, April 12 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Elderbrook, April 17 at First Avenue. $31-$36. ... Half Alive, April 22 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 26 at Dakota. $40-$65. ... Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, May 2 at Amsterdam. $27. ... Flo, May 6, at Fillmore. ... Napalm Death and Melvins, May 22 at First Avenue. $35. ... The Kiffness, May 24 at Fine Line. $25-$30. ... Jeremy Piven, June 7 at Fitzgerald. ... Ben Rector, June 20 at Palace in St. Paul. $59.50-$99. axs.com. ... Mekons, July 9 at Fine Line. $30-$50. ... Jimmy Carr, Oct. 10 at Pantages in Mpls. $45-$65. hennepinarts.org.

11 a.m. Friday

Stephen Day, Feb. 19 at 7th St. Entry. $18-$22. ... Houndmouth, March 1 at Uptown. ... Tate McRae, Aug. 13 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.

Noon Friday

Fox Stevenson, May 3 at Turf. $20-$25. ... Matt Rife, March 23 at Target Center.

Noon Nov. 26

Post Malone, May 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls. livenation.com.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

