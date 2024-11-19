Tickets go on sale this week for Linkin Park, Jeremy Piven, Matt Rife and Houndmouth
Other shows include Tyler Childers, Jack White, 070 Shake, Kindred the Family Soul and Poppy.
The Moth StorySLAM, Dec. 18 at Parkway in Mpls. $15. theparkwaytheater.com.
10 a.m. Thursday
11 a.m. Thursday
TommyInnit, May 11 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $40. axs.com.
Noon Thursday
Linkin Park, Aug. 27 at Target Center in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.
8 a.m. Friday
Pat McGann, Feb. 1 at Parkway. $25-$35. ... Dan Licata, Feb. 2 at Parkway. $18-$23. ... Michael Glabicki, April 9 at Parkway. $25-$35.
9 a.m. Friday
Samantha Crain, June 15 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $18-$22. axs.com.
10 a.m. Friday
Kindred the Family Soul, Jan. 2 at Dakota in Mpls. $65-$85. dakotacooks.com. ... American Roots Review, Jan. 3 at Dakota. $25-$30. ... Cafe Accordion Orchestra, Jan. 13 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Nessa Barrett, Feb. 4 at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Charles Wesley Godwin, Feb. 15 at Uptown in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Taylor Dayne, Feb. 16 at Dakota. $65-$75. ... Kat Edmonson, Feb. 16 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Cochise, March 1 at Fine Line. $25-$28. ... Terri Clark, March 1 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... New West, March 8 at Amsterdam. ... Maude Latour, March 15 at Amsterdam. $22-$25. ... Poppy, March 20 at Fillmore. livenation.com. ... Lilly Hiatt, March 23 at Turf in St. Paul. $15-$18. axs.com. ... Waylon Wyatt, March 28 at 7th St. Entry. $15. ... The Birthday Massacre, April 2 at Fine Line. $25-$40. ... Sir Woman, April 2 at Turf. $25. ... Jack White, April 7-8, at Palace. $79.50-$9.50. ... Tyler Childers, April 9 at Target Center. ... Zeds Dead, April 12 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Elderbrook, April 17 at First Avenue. $31-$36. ... Half Alive, April 22 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 26 at Dakota. $40-$65. ... Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, May 2 at Amsterdam. $27. ... Flo, May 6, at Fillmore. ... Napalm Death and Melvins, May 22 at First Avenue. $35. ... The Kiffness, May 24 at Fine Line. $25-$30. ... Jeremy Piven, June 7 at Fitzgerald. ... Ben Rector, June 20 at Palace in St. Paul. $59.50-$99. axs.com. ... Mekons, July 9 at Fine Line. $30-$50. ... Jimmy Carr, Oct. 10 at Pantages in Mpls. $45-$65. hennepinarts.org.
11 a.m. Friday
Stephen Day, Feb. 19 at 7th St. Entry. $18-$22. ... Houndmouth, March 1 at Uptown. ... Tate McRae, Aug. 13 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.
Noon Friday
Fox Stevenson, May 3 at Turf. $20-$25. ... Matt Rife, March 23 at Target Center.
Noon Nov. 26
Post Malone, May 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls. livenation.com.
