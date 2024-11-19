Tickets go on sale this week for Linkin Park, Jeremy Piven, Matt Rife and Houndmouth

Kindred the Family Soul, Jan. 2 at Dakota in Mpls. $65-$85. dakotacooks.com. ... American Roots Review, Jan. 3 at Dakota. $25-$30. ... Cafe Accordion Orchestra, Jan. 13 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Nessa Barrett, Feb. 4 at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Charles Wesley Godwin, Feb. 15 at Uptown in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Taylor Dayne, Feb. 16 at Dakota. $65-$75. ... Kat Edmonson, Feb. 16 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Cochise, March 1 at Fine Line. $25-$28. ... Terri Clark, March 1 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... New West, March 8 at Amsterdam. ... Maude Latour, March 15 at Amsterdam. $22-$25. ... Poppy, March 20 at Fillmore. livenation.com. ... Lilly Hiatt, March 23 at Turf in St. Paul. $15-$18. axs.com. ... Waylon Wyatt, March 28 at 7th St. Entry. $15. ... The Birthday Massacre, April 2 at Fine Line. $25-$40. ... Sir Woman, April 2 at Turf. $25. ... Jack White, April 7-8, at Palace. $79.50-$9.50. ... Tyler Childers, April 9 at Target Center. ... Zeds Dead, April 12 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Elderbrook, April 17 at First Avenue. $31-$36. ... Half Alive, April 22 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 26 at Dakota. $40-$65. ... Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, May 2 at Amsterdam. $27. ... Flo, May 6, at Fillmore. ... Napalm Death and Melvins, May 22 at First Avenue. $35. ... The Kiffness, May 24 at Fine Line. $25-$30. ... Jeremy Piven, June 7 at Fitzgerald. ... Ben Rector, June 20 at Palace in St. Paul. $59.50-$99. axs.com. ... Mekons, July 9 at Fine Line. $30-$50. ... Jimmy Carr, Oct. 10 at Pantages in Mpls. $45-$65. hennepinarts.org.