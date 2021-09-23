GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Joe Ryan, Twins
Faced only 18 batters, but sent 11 of them trudging back to the dugout with a strikeout.
BY THE NUMBERS
.428 Career batting average (12-28) in Wrigley Field by Max Kepler, who had six hits in the two-game series.
11 Career games with two or more home runs by Kepler, who narrowly missed his third three-homer game.
6 Strikeouts, of 11 by Twins starter Joe Ryan, resulting from a called third strike.
UP NEXT
The Twins' final series against a postseason contender brings Toronto to Target Field, with Michael Pineda on the mound.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Seager, France HR, Mariners top A's, move up in playoff race
Seattle manager Scott Servais has said the Mariners might need a nice winning streak during the September stretch run to make a real postseason push.
Wolves
Scoggins: Can Towns, author of perfect Wolves tweet, take much more of this?
Like everyone else, star center Karl-Anthony Towns was confused by a firing Wednesday that is certainly more about behind the scenes than basketball.
Wolves
Growing discord in Wolves organization fueled dismissal of Rosas
Strained relationships and Gersson Rosas' involvement with a female team employee led to his firing Wednesday, sources said. This move comes just days before training camp starts.
Sports
Dolphins say Tagovailoa broke ribs, won't play vs. Raiders
Tua Tagovailoa's bruised ribs are actually fractured ribs, and that means the Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this week when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sports
Hilliard, Cron lift Rockies past division-chasing Dodgers
First Julio Urías. Now Walker Buehler.