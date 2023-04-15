Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Three suspects have been charged with robbery and assault with a gun following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn Park.

Police responded around 4:35 p.m. to the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive N., and found a man suffering from four gunshot wounds, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday. The injuries were later deemed serious but not life-threatening.

The man told officers he and a second victim were waiting in their red sedan to sell shoes with someone they spoke with over the phone, when a white sedan pulled in and blocked them from leaving.

One of the suspects, wearing a black mask, exited the sedan and got into the back of the victim's vehicle, the complaint says.

Two more men with masks then got out and approached both sides of the red sedan, and one allegedly pulled out a gun with an extended magazine.

At least one of the two men outside the car began shooting into the car, and the first victim was struck but was able to run away. The three suspects got back into the white car and drove away, according to the complaint. The second victim was not injured.

Officers found the white sedan outside a nearby home, along with the three suspects. Officers searched the home and found a gun with an extended magazine under some clothes, and two more guns under a mattress.

The three found at the home were each charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of assault with a firearm. Those were Corey Cortez Stewart, 23, of Fridley, Jayquann Kennedy, 24, of St. Paul, and Deneco Lamont Plentyhose, 22, of Columbia Heights. They remained in Hennepin County jail as of Friday.

Ledale Julius Robinson, a 21-year-old Brooklyn Park resident, was charged with reckless driving and fleeing an officer in a vehicle during their investigation of the shooting. Stewart and Kennedy were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the hand and leg, respectively. Robinson was released Friday ahead of his next court date.

Robinson's attorney declined to comment on the case Friday evening. Attorney information for the three others charged was not available Friday evening.