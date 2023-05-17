An 18-year-old Columbia Heights man has been charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy Friday night at a market in Brooklyn Park.

Farah Mohamed Ahmed received one charge for second-degree homicide for the murder of 16-year-old Jahcohn Edward Anderson, of Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the Quick African Market at 5700 Brookdale Dr. They found Anderson lying face-down in the store entryway with gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso, according to the complaint filed Wednesday.

Anderson was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and identified the Honda CRV with Colorado plates they believe Ahmed drove to the store, the charges say. They also reviewed footage from the store's indoor cameras that showed the suspect wearing the same clothes as the driver of the SUV seen in the outside footage.

A market employee told investigators that the suspect was already inside when Anderson walked in. Upon entry, Anderson approached the suspect, believed to be Ahmed, and raised his arms to the side before saying something.

The suspect began shooting Anderson, and he chased him out of the store while firing, the complaint says.

On Saturday, Ahmed turned himself in to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

While searching Ahmed's home, police located the suspect CRV in the garage, recovered two extended gun magazines, and clothes they believe he was wearing at the time of the shooting.

Ahmed's attorney declined to comment on the case Wednesday. His first court appearance is set for Thursday.