A march for abortion rights was held Saturday in Minneapolis, one of hundreds held across the country in advance of the U.S. Supreme Court's new term.
The court, considered to have a majority of conservative justices after three appointments by former President Donald Trump, is widely expected to rule on a series of upcoming abortion cases.
In Minneapolis, marchers moved from the Sculpture Garden to Loring Park for a program of speakers and performers, encountering some counterprotesters.
In Washington, D.C., the Women's March headed to the Supreme Court building after a rally outside the White House.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
Nation Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
The COVID-19 patient's health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor's diagnosis. Despite dangerously low oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man didn't think he was that sick and got so irate over a hospital policy forbidding his wife from being at his bedside that he threatened to walk out of the building.
Business
Henrietta Lacks' estate sues company over use of her cells
The estate of Henrietta Lacks sued a biotechnology company on Monday, accusing it of selling cells that doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital took from the Black woman in 1951 without her knowledge or consent as part of a "a racially unjust medical system."
Business
Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill
Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
Local
State senator will challenge for congressional seat
A state lawmaker announced Monday he will run for an open congressional seat representing southwestern Wisconsin.
Local
Children's Minnesota to open inpatient psychiatric unit
COVID-19 exacerbated a long-running increase in children seeking hospital care for mental disorders and state shortage of psychiatric beds.