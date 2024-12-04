That might be an impossible task for the more realistic medium of movies. Zemeckis’ “Here” valiantly attempts to capture what the novel did so wondrously: He duplicates McGuire’s confining of the action to a single space, but that ends up making “Here” less like a movie than a play. Something resembling a proscenium arch defines the space, and many of the actors struggle within its confines, hyper-aware of the stationary camera and overacting as if they’re trying to project to the back row of a large theater, rather than to moviegoers who wish they’d turn it down about nine notches.