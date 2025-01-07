Review: Sequel to ‘Presumed Innocent’ is more like Harrison Ford film than Jake Gyllenhaal series

The book’s personal dynamics also are intriguing. When Sabich is chosen to represent his son (an outrageous idea that’s set up believably) and begins to put together a case, it becomes clear that the killer is someone he knows — to the extent that you may find yourself wishing he’d examine if there’s something about him that attracts homicidal pals. He mentions a couple of times that he has been in therapy, but it would take a lot of couch time to figure out why he (spoiler alert, I guess) was married to one murderer in “Presumed Innocent” and may be engaged to another in “Guilty.”