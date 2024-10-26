The waning momentum for racial justice: Minnesota, we must do better

We’ve met many incredible leaders over the past few years — people doing soul-stirring work that deserves to be celebrated, supported and sustained. But both of us have also observed stalling, pushback and plain opposition. Too often, Black leaders, especially women, are placed in highly visible, ambiguous roles — positions that carry immense responsibility but little structural support. When the going gets tough, many are left to fend for themselves, struggling under the weight of unrealistic expectations and fighting misogynoir — the intersection of racism and sexism faced by Black women. At times, it seems the very structure of white supremacy purposely keeps us all walking in circles, creating confusion, infighting and burnout among those fighting for equity, leaving us spinning in place.