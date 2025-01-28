The uncomfortable truth about opportunity in America

When I approached the conversation through an economic lens, they got it. Talk about workforce shortages, or missed economic potential and the room would lean in. Hope stirred. Policymakers grew excited about addressing these crises in actionable ways. I saw that same hope take root in Minneapolis, where efforts to diversify the police force reflected an understanding that talent exists everywhere, even in neighborhoods we often overlook. The next future Ben Carson might be walking the streets of north Minneapolis right now. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: In America, his potential might still be dismissed, not because of his promise but because of his skin color.