The time is now to support Minneapolis Public Schools

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) in particular face historic challenges following the pandemic. That is why we are partnering with our donors to provide more than $1.3 million to MPS for 2024-25 to support literacy and talent development. We are calling on others in philanthropy and the private sector to step into this community’s legacy of generosity and support MPS as the district addresses its financial challenges, strives for excellence and innovates to better meet the needs of students, teachers and our community.