The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Among the arguments advanced by defenders of the state laws is that many children who initially say they are transgender eventually change their mind. Friday said her daughter was 11 when she said she was transgender, which Friday attributed to the child having been ''indoctrinated'' at school. But after receiving psychiatric treatment, her daughter changed her mind, Friday said. If laws like Tennessee's are struck down, ''more children would be irreversibly harmed and live a life of deep regret,'' Friday said in a Supreme Court filing.